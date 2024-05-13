Nano® Hearing Aids Names Ryan Zackon as Chief Executive Officer

New CEO Brings Over a Decade of Global CPG Experience to the Company

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano® Hearing Aids, an innovator and global leader in the hearing aid industry, proudly announces the appointment of Ryan F. Zackon as its Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Zackon brings over a decade of global CPG experience to Nano® Hearing Aids. A passionate brand builder, Mr. Zackon has a track record of successes across a broad range of enterprise landscapes, including growth accelerations, paths to profitability, corporate restructuring, and accessing the capital markets. Having previously served as Chief Executive Officer for both public and private companies, Mr. Zackon is uniquely positioned to bring his focus and strategic leadership to Nano® Hearing Aids, leading the company into its next into its next phase of development and expansion.

“I’m honored to take the reins as the next CEO of Nano®,” said Mr. Zackon “I look forward to working alongside our team members leading the company towards a promising future of growth and prosperity. Embracing innovation and a defined strategic vision, with an intense focus on regulatory compliance, we embark on an exciting journey towards realizing our aspirations and cementing Nano®'s position as industry leader. New Nano® starts today.”

Mr. Zackon most recently held the position of Chief Executive Officer at Hairmax®, a 22-year-old medical device company in the hair wellness category. During his tenure, Mr. Zackon orchestrated and implemented a proactive restructuring of the direct-to-consumer brand positioning the company to exit. Most notably, Mr. Zackon previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Smart For Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) where he developed and executed an aggressive "buy and build" strategy in the health and wellness sector, ultimately leading to a successful initial public offering of the company on Nasdaq Capital markets in 2022.

In addition to his role with Nano® Hearing Aids, Mr. Zackon currently serves as Co-Chairman of the Board for Öku Conscious Energy Snacks, and on the Boards of Directors of Maccabi USA, Professor V’s VitaBots, and The Adolf and Rose Levis Jewish Community Center in Boca Raton Florida. Mr. Zackon is an active member in the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), and was recently named as a 2023 Heritage Program Scholar by the prestigious Wexner Foundation.

“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of our new CEO,” said Justin Crane, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Ryan is the right leader at the right time for Nano® Hearing Aids, and his vision and expertise will be instrumental in steering us through our next phase of transformative growth. The entire Board of Directors wishes him a warm welcome and we look forward to working closely with him to achieve our collective goals."

Founded in 2017, Nano® Hearing Aids has transformed in recent years. As its portfolio of OTC compliant and FDA registered products continues to grow, it has quickly become the leader in affordability without having to sacrifice quality. In the coming months, Nano® will unveil an exciting new product lineup, reinforcing its commitment to delivering superior products and services to customers across the globe, and further solidifying its position as an industry innovator.

