Stride Autism Centers Opens New Facility in Sioux Falls to Extend Autism Support in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride Autism Centers ("Stride"), a mission-driven provider of evidence-based therapy for children with autism, proudly announces the opening of its new center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This expansion is a significant step in Stride's mission to increase access to specialized autism services throughout the Midwest.

Located at 5000 E 57th St, Sioux Falls, SD, the new facility offers Stride's renowned full-day Applied Behavior Analysis, or ABA therapy programs. Known for their expertise in early childhood intervention, Stride maintains a 1:1 therapist-to-child ratio, ensuring personalized treatment plans for preschool-aged children (ages 2-6) based on the proven principles of ABA therapy.

"We are excited to bring our specialized autism support services to Sioux Falls and look forward to becoming an integral part of the community here," said Brad Zelinger, Founder and CEO of Stride.

"With each new center we open, we are committed to filling the critical need for accessible, high-quality autism therapy services. As a Midwesterner myself, I’m particularly driven to extend Stride’s services to underserved communities throughout the Midwest. It’s about creating opportunities for more children and their families to achieve greater independence and an improved quality of life."

Every child at Stride’s Sioux Falls center will receive care from highly qualified Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and skilled therapists.

Dr. Ashley Whittington-Barnish, PhD, LCP, BCBA-D, NCSP, Stride's Chief Clinical Systems Officer, emphasized, "Our commitment to early intervention is driven by extensive research demonstrating its effectiveness. Our new location in Sioux Falls will adhere to our high standards of care and tailored therapeutic approaches."

Kristen Cooper Borkenhagen, BCBA, LMFT, Chief Clinical Operations Officer at Stride, added, "The dedication of our team to achieving meaningful outcomes for children with autism continues to inspire our expansion. We are thrilled to offer our services to the Sioux Falls community, providing essential support to families and children during the most pivotal years of development."

About Stride Autism Centers

Stride Autism Centers is a mission-driven organization dedicated to providing evidence-based ABA therapy to children with autism ages 2 to 6. With locations across Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and now South Dakota, Stride's programs integrate structured one-on-one therapy with naturalistic group activities. These programs are designed to promote skills in communication, emotional regulation, school readiness, social interaction, self-care, and more.

For more information or to contact Stride's Sioux Falls location, please call us at 515-207-5251 or visit Stride Autism Centers . If you’re interested in a rewarding career assisting children with autism, please visit Stride Careers to view our available positions in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f32fbdfd-9c46-4898-8d16-3eae7b896f28