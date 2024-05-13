Coveo Announces Date of Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc. (“Coveo”) (TSX: CVO), the leading provider of AI platforms that brings AI search and GenAI to every point-of-experience across the enterprise, enabling remarkable personalized digital experiences that drive business outcomes, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter 2024 ended March 31, 2024, after market close on Monday, June 3, 2024. Coveo will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO, and other members of the senior leadership team.



Coveo Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Monday, June 3, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time Conference Call: https://emportal.ink/4b43YQH

Use the link above to join the conference call without operator assistance. If you prefer to have operator assistance, please dial: 1-888-664-6392

Live Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/LxXO5DAVZk0 Webcast Replay: ir.coveo.com under the “News & Events” section

About Coveo

We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person. That experiences are today’s competitive front line, a make or break for every business. We also believe that remarkable experiences not only enhance user satisfaction but also yield significant gains for enterprises. That is what we call the AI-experience advantage – the degree to which the content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their needs, intent, preferences, context, and behavior, resulting in superior business outcomes.

To realize this AI-experience advantage at scale, enterprises require a robust, spinal and composable infrastructure capable of unifying content securely and delivering AI search, AI recommendations, true personalization, and a trusted generative experience at every touchpoint with each individual customer, partner and employee. Coveo is dedicated to bringing this advantage to every point-of-experience, using powerful data and AI models to transform the enterprise in commerce, customer service, website and workplace.

The Coveo platform is certified ISO 27001, HIPAA compliant, SOC2 compliant, and 99.999% SLA resilient. We are a Salesforce Summit ISV Partner, an SAPⓇ Endorsed App, MACH Alliance member, and an Adobe Gold Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

Contact Information

Nick Goode

Chief Business Officer

investors@coveo.com