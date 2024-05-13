Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,210 in the last 365 days.

Backblaze to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading specialized storage cloud, today announced participation in the following investor conference:

  • Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference, New York, NY. Gleb Budman, founder and CEO at Backblaze, is presenting on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast. Link to the live and archive webcast will be available on Backblaze’s investor relations website at https://ir.backblaze.com.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over three billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

Investors Contact:
Mimi Kong
Investor Relations
ir@backblaze.com

Press Contact:
Jeanette Foster
Communications Manager
press@backblaze.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Backblaze to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

Distribution channels: IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more