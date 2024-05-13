Nevada Exploration Inc. Appoints New President and CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NGE; OTCQB: NVDEF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Kolebaba as President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company effective immediately.

Mark Kolebaba has been exploring for minerals since 1990. His experience ranges from early-stage project and target generation through to conducting more advanced stage activities related to defining mineral resources and subsequent project feasibility. Over his 30 plus years in the mineral business, Mark has extensive experience exploring for commodities including gold, diamonds, base metals and uranium and has had the good fortune of being involved in discoveries including the Hope Bay gold deposits, several kimberlites forming the Ekati Diamond Mine and the development of over 20 million pounds of uranium resource in Nunavut.

Over his career, Mark has shown an ability to raise significant capital as well as structure agreements to effectively acquire and explore projects. Prior to shifting his career to the junior mining sector in 2002, Mark worked with major mining companies including Cominco, BHP, and BHP Billiton, during which time he explored for minerals on every continent.

Mark remains involved with Adamera Minerals Corp., a company he co-founded to assemble and explore land with high-grade gold potential in Washington State near past producing gold mines.

Mr. Kolebaba is replacing Mr. Darcy Higgs, who had been acting as interim CEO since December 31, 2023, and has resigned concurrent with Mr. Kolebaba’s appointment. The Board of Directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. Higgs for stepping in to help provide direction in the short-term.

Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company has granted incentive stock options to officers, directors, and consultants under its stock option plan, entitling them to purchase an aggregate of up to 1,950,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.125 per share.

About Nevada Exploration Inc.

NGE is a mineral exploration company focused on discovery. The Company has a wide range of management and Board of Directors experience relating to several commodities and jurisdictions.

