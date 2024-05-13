Relay Therapeutics to Host New Program and Platform Event on June 6, 2024

Company to disclose new programs from existing unnamed pre-clinical pipeline

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, today announced that the company will host a New Program and Platform event on Thursday, June 6, 2024 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. ET. During the event, the company will disclose new programs from its existing pre-clinical pipeline and review how the Dynamo™ platform led to these novel discoveries.



The event will be a hybrid format, with limited in-person attendance available to members of the investment community, and a simultaneous webcast will be available for all interested parties who wish to join virtually.

The live presentation can be accessed through Relay Therapeutics’ website under “Events” in the News & Events section through the following link: https://ir.relaytx.com/news-events/events-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days following the event. To participate in the live webcast, please register for the event here. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes in advance of the event.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. As the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of complementary techniques and technologies, Relay Therapeutics aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in drug discovery. Its Dynamo™ platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. Relay Therapeutics’ initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

