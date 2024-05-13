DeFi Technologies Inc. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Subsidiary’s AUM of C$748M, a 47.2% Year-on-Year Increase

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RB9) (OTC: DEFTF), a crypto native technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralized finance, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers the company’s announcement that its subsidiary, Valour Inc., and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, “Valour”), a leading issuer of exchange traded products (“ETPs”) that provide simplified access to digital assets, reported a 47.2% year-over-year increase of assets under management (“AUM”) to C$748 million as of May 7, 2024.



“We are very encouraged by the strong year-on-year growth of our AUM, which reflects the sustained demand for our innovative ETP products and trust from our investors,” Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of DeFi Technologies, stated in the news release. “Our strategic expansions and the introduction of groundbreaking products this month underscore our commitment to providing secure, diversified, and accessible digital asset investment options. We are excited about our future prospects and remain dedicated to advancing our position in the digital asset space.”

The news release also noted other key developments such as the launch of a new trading desk in the United Arab Emirates, marking a strategic expansion into the Middle East. This move is designed to capitalize on the UAE’s progressive regulatory framework and high cryptocurrency adoption rate. It represents a critical step in Valour’s ongoing strategy to make ETPs globally accessible and to broaden its product offerings, aiming to tap into the region’s dynamic financial landscape.

About DeFi Technologies Inc.

DeFi Technologies is a crypto native technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralized finance. With a dedicated focus on industry-leading Web3 technologies, DeFi Technologies aims to provide widespread investor access to the future of finance. Backed by an esteemed team of professionals with extensive experience in financial markets and digital assets, the company is committed to revolutionizing the way individuals and institutions interact with the evolving financial ecosystem.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.DeFi.Tech.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the growth of AUM; listing of future ETPs; collaboration with Core Foundation; investor interest and confidence in digital assets; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by the Company and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited the acceptance of Valour exchange traded products by exchanges; growth and development of decentralised finance and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to decentralised finance and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

