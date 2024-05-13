Laboratory Filtration Market is Expected to Reach $6.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laboratory Filtration market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.1 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $6.1 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Stringent regulatory requirements, higher R&D expenditures in pharmaceutical and biotech industries, a surge in membrane filtration adoption, and a growing need for single-use filtration products, are some factors responsible for the growth of the market. On the other hand, issues such as fouling of membrane, and contamination risk, as well as the requirement to maintain product integrity, thereby hampering the market growth.

Laboratory Filtration Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $4.1 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $6.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Test Type, Allergen, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Untapped market potential in emerging economies Key Market Driver Growing adoption of membrane filtration

Based on products, the laboratory filtration market is segmented into filters & filter media, filtration assemblies, and filtration accessories. The filters & filter media segment accounted for the largest share and is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of the laboratory filtration market. This can be attributed to the wide use of filters & filter media for various research based applications in the pharmaceutical industry.

Based on material, the laboratory filtration market is segmented into filtration membrane and filtration media. The filtration membrane segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory filtration market. Filtration membranes such as polyethersulfone (PES), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), nylon, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), among others offer efficient and rapid filtration with minimal energy consumption, and shorter process time. Therefore, such benefits offered by filtration membranes are driving the growth of this segment.

Based on technique, the laboratory filtration market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and other techniques. Microfiltration has a wide range of applications ranging from the removal of unwanted suspensions to the removal of bacteria from process liquids along with the availability of innovative and cost-effective microfiltration membranes. These factors are responsible for the segment’s highest share & growth rate in the global market.

Based on type, the laboratory filtration market is segmented into sterile filtration and non-sterile filtration. The sterile filtration segment accounted for the largest market share of this market in 2023 owing to increasing focus on biomedical research, rising requirement for sterile filtration during the liquid processing of biopharmaceuticals, and the advantages of sterile filtration over non-sterile filtration.

Based on the end user, the laboratory filtration market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and hospitals & clinical laboratories. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies’ segment is the largest and fastest growing in the laboratory filtration market. This can be attributed to the increase in biologics drug research and development, and the rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Based on region, laboratory filtration market is segmented into six major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America dominated the laboratory filtration market. Europe held the second largest share followed by the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific market is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Expansion in pharmaceutical research and manufacturing capacities, high adoption of laboratory filtration techniques, innovations in membrane designs are some of the factors contributing to the regional growth.

Prominent Players of Laboratory Filtration Market

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

3M Company (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Veolia Water Technologies (France)

Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)

GEA Group (Germany)

Avantor, Inc. (US)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden)

Steris plc (US)

MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Ahlstrom (Finland)

GVS S.p.A. (Italy)

Membrane Solutions (US)

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US)

Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US)

Sterlitech Corporation (US)

Synder Filtration Inc. (US)

Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

Toyo Roshi Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan)

Rephile Bioscience Ltd. (US)

Kovalus Separation Solutions (US)

Nupore Filtration Systems (India)

Hawach (China)

Filtros Anoia (Spain)

and Among others

This report categorizes the laboratory filtration market into the following segments:

Laboratory filtration market, by Product

Filters & Filter Media Membrane Filters Capsule Filters Syringe Filters Syringeless Filters Other membrane filters (Cartridge, Cassettes, Vaccum filters, Venting Filters, In-line filters) Membrane sheets and Disc Filter Media Depth Filters Other Filters (Prefilter, bag filter, filtration microplates, magnetic filter, centrifuge filter, etc.)

Filtration Assemblies Microfiltration Assemblies Ultrafiltration Assemblies Nanofiltration Assemblies Other Assemblies (Ion exchange & Reverse osmosis assemblies)

Filtration Accessories Filter Holders Filter Flasks Filter Funnels Filter Dispensers Filter Housings Vacuum Pumps Seals Other Filtration Accessories (Filter dryers, filter media storage bottles, tubing, clamps, canisters, stoppers, microplates, etc.)



Laboratory filtration market, by Material

Filtration Membrane PES PVDF Nylon PTFE MCE & CA PCTE Other Filtration Membrane (PP, CN, RC, Gelatin, PETE, PVC)

Filtration Media Diatomaceous Earth Cellulose Acrivated Carbon Perlite Other Filtration Media (Glass fiber, Quartz, borosilicate, resin binder)



Laboratory filtration market, by Technique

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Other Techniques

Laboratory filtration market, by Type

Sterile Filtration

Non-Sterile Filtration

Laboratory filtration market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospital & Clinical Laboratories

Laboratory filtration market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East GCC Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of GCC Rest of Middle East

Africa

Key Market Stakeholders:

Laboratory filtration equipment and accessory manufacturing companies

Laboratory filtration equipment and accessory distributors

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Hospitals and clinical laboratories

Academic and research institutes

Life science companies

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Government organizations

Private research firms

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the laboratory filtration market based on product, material, technique, type, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall laboratory filtration market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six main regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa

To profile the key players in the laboratory filtration market and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments in the laboratory filtration market, such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations

To benchmark players within the laboratory filtration market using the ‘Company Evaluation Matrix' framework, which analyzes market players based on various parameters within the broad categories of business strategy and product strategy

