Stream Companies selected as Genesis Certified Digital Advertising Vendor

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream Companies, a leading full-service, fully integrated, tech-enabled advertising agency, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the Genesis Certified Digital Advertising Program. This program marks a significant step forward in enhancing digital marketing strategies for Genesis dealers nationwide.



The Genesis Certified Digital Advertising Program aims to synchronize individual retailer’s digital advertising strategies with Genesis's overarching digital strategy, focusing on efficiency and targeted customer engagement. This partnership allows Genesis retailers to access Stream’s comprehensive suite of services, innovative advertising technologies, and data-driven strategies to drive growth and expand their digital presence.

"We are excited to collaborate with Genesis and empower its retailers with cutting-edge digital advertising solutions," said David Regn, CEO, and Co-Founder of Stream Companies. "As the automotive advertising landscape continues to evolve rapidly, our agency remains committed to delivering innovative and effective strategies that exceed expectations and drive tangible results for our partners."

Stream Companies is renowned for its boots on the ground, hands-on approach, data-driven strategies, and transparent communication, all of which are aimed at maximizing return on investments (ROI) and customer engagement. The agency's expertise spans from creative services to advanced first-party data solutions, offering a holistic approach to digital marketing tailored to the automotive industry's unique needs.

"With our strategic, data-driven approach and patented Integrated Marketing Cloud solutions, we provide a comprehensive digital advertising ecosystem," stated Brian Baker, President of Automotive at Stream Companies. "Our goal is to foster true partnership with Genesis retailers, leveraging creativity, science, and strategy to achieve and surpass their growth objectives in today's competitive market."

Stream Companies has a proven track record of success, having partnered with over 4,000 businesses across various industries, including automotive, education, healthcare, and finance. The agency's commitment to innovation and client success has positioned it as a leader in the digital advertising landscape.

To learn more about Stream Companies and its offerings, please visit https://www.streamcompanies.com.

Subi Ghosh

EVP, Marketing & Strategic Partnerships

Marketing@StreamCompanies.com