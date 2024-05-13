Certain areas of the Mandarin’s House will be closed and the Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory will close early due to the performances of the 34th Macao Arts Festival

MACAU, May 13 - Due to the performances Experimental Kunqu Opera “The Chairs” and Impression of Iec Long, integrated in the 34th Macao Arts Festival, certain areas of the Mandarin’s House (including inner courtyard, front courtyard, Yuqing Mansion and Jishan Mansion) will be closed from 24 to 26 May, from 2pm to 6pm. Also, the Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory will close at 6pm on 28 May, and from 30 May to 2 June.

The Mandarin’s House is open daily from 10am to 6pm (last admission at 5:30pm), including on public holidays and is closed on Wednesdays. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2896 8820 during office hours.

The Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory is open daily from 6am to 7pm, and is closed from 3pm to 7pm on Wednesdays (and will also be closed on 29 May), including on public holidays. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6699.