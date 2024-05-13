Photography exhibition of Candida Höfer ends this Sunday

MACAU, May 13 - The exhibition ‘Candida Höfer: Epic Gaze’, organised by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, is the first large-scale photography exhibition of the internationally renowned artist held in Macao. The exhibition will close this Sunday (19 May) and those who are interested are advised to seize the opportunity to visit and experience the impressive artistry of her large, space-themed photographic works.

Revered German photographer Candida Höfer is known for photographing the interior of buildings by central perspective that are devoid of human presence. She emphasizes spatial structures and the ambience rendered with natural light. Her large-scale works evoke the feeling of being invited to enter the spaces featured in these photos. The ‘Epic Gaze’ exhibition features 60 admirable photographic pieces selected from the artist’s creations throughout her artistic career, which are organised into six major themes: ‘Passages’, ‘Theatres’, ‘Museums’, ‘Libraries’, ‘Worldview’, and ‘Unseen Works’. A reading zone and a screening zone have been set up for the exhibition, where over 20 of her photograph albums and the video projection entitled Silent Spaces are presented to allow the viewers to explore her artistic features and creative process.

The exhibition has been well received and has received nearly 85,000 visitors to date. A total of 80 art education and promotion activities were also held during the exhibition period, including the two in-depth artistic dialogues, ‘Candida Höfer: Artistic Dialogue in Macao’ and ‘Photography x Architecture: Dialogue on the Art World of Candida Höfer’, as well as the ‘Discovering the Beauty of Empty Space––Photography Workshop’, ‘Music in Macao Museum of Art’ concert, public guided tours, group guided tours and ‘Visit the Exhibition to Win Prizes’ activity. Public guided tours in Cantonese are available at 3 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. A variety of cultural and creative products including the exhibition catalogue, giclée photo albums and reusable shopping bags are also available for purchase at the gift shop, with a 10% discount offered when purchasing the catalogue during the exhibition period.

The MAM is open from 10am to 7pm (no admission after 6:30pm) including on public holidays, and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. For more information about the exhibition, activities and products, please visit the MAM’s website at www.MAM.gov.mo and the “Macao Museum of Art” page on Facebook.