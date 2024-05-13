BMW Brilliance rolls off 6 millionth vehicle

SHENYANG, China, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A BMW i5 electric car rolled off the assembly line on May 8 in northeast China's Shenyang, the capital city of Liaoning Province, marking the 6 millionth car produced by BMW Group's joint venture in China, BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA), according to the Information Office of Shenyang Municipal People's Government.

This came just 15 months after the joint venture's 5 millionth car was produced.

The German carmaker announced in April an additional investment of 20 billion yuan (about 2.8 billion U.S. dollars) in the production base in Shenyang.

The carmaker said the investment will be used for upgrading and innovating the Dadong plant of BBA, which was founded in 2003.

In 2023, the BMW Group delivered a total of more than 820,000 BMW and MINI vehicles in the Chinese market, accounting for about 32 percent of its global sales.

Source: Information Office of Shenyang Municipal People's Government

