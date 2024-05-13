Ferroglobe PLC Schedules First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call for May 15, 2024
LONDON, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) announced today that it will issue first-quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, and will host the quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
To join via phone:
Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3710d5099e3c4756b47a1496c71ce9ab
Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.
To join via webcast:
A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ur2yewsw
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit https://investor.ferroglobe.com.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Alex Rotonen, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
investor.relations@ferroglobe.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Cristina Feliu Roig
Executive Director, Communications & Public Affairs
corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com
