Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,194 in the last 365 days.

Genius Group Schedules Full Year 2023 Earnings Call Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 8:30am ET

Singapore, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered, digital-first education solutions, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the full year 2023 ended December 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024
Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time (5:30 AM Pacific Time)
U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-0792
International number: 201-689-8263
Webcast: FY 2023 Webcast Link

The Company will also provide a link at https://ir.geniusgroup.net/ for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through May 22, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921
International replay number: 412-317-6671
Replay passcode: 13746692

About Genius Group
Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a leading provider of AI-powered, digital-first education solutions, disrupting the highly standardized system of traditional education with a personalized, flexible and life-long learning curriculum for the modern student. Genius Group services 5.4 million users in over 200 countries, providing personalized curriculums for individuals, enterprises and governments. The comprehensive, AI-powered platform offers programs for K-12 education, accredited university courses and skills-based courses for entrepreneurs. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(561) 489-5315
GNS@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


Primary Logo

You just read:

Genius Group Schedules Full Year 2023 Earnings Call Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 8:30am ET

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more