Store Closing Sales Begin at Select Ted Baker Locations in the U.S. and Canada

Boston, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, began store closing sales at select Ted Baker locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, including outlets.

Store closing sales are also underway at select Brooks Brothers and Lucky Brand retail locations in Canada.

Ted Baker is offering savings of 10-30% off original prices on the entire collection of men’s and women’s high-end designer clothing and accessories at 31 retail stores in the U.S. and nine stores in Canada.

Brooks Brothers is offering up to 30% off original prices on the entire selection of high-end luxury apparel for men, women and children and home furnishings across eight retail stores in Canada.

Lucky Brand is offering savings of up to 30% off original prices on the entire collection of men’s and women’s casual apparel, including premium denim, graphic tees, dresses and accessories across seven retail stores in Canada.

“We encourage consumers to shop early to take advantage of the best selection of products and great savings throughout the stores,” said Durien Sanchez, Managing Director, Retail at Gordon Brothers. “At these prices, we expect items to sell out fast.”

Ted Baker Canada, which conducts business operations for Ted Baker in Canada, Ted Baker Limited in the United States, Brooks Brothers in Canada, and Lucky Brand in Canada, announced May 10 that the company is commencing store closure sales at select retail locations in North America.

The discounts will apply at select retail stores only. All sales are final.



About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

