Elutia to Showcase BioEnvelope Product Line at Heart Rhythm 2024

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a company pioneering drug-eluting biomatrix products, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Heart Rhythm Society's annual meeting (HRS 2024), where it will showcase its innovative CanGaroo® BioEnvelope product line. Designed specifically for cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs), the biologic matrix of the envelope works with the body to promote a natural healing response and enhance device stability and patient comfort. Join us at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center from May 16-18, 2024, where Elutia will demonstrate the future of cardiac device protection at Booth #1443.



Elutia management attending HRS 2024 includes Dr. Randy Mills, Chief Executive Officer; Matt Ferguson, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Michelle Williams, Chief Scientific Officer; and Dr. Kimberly Mulligan, Vice President and General Manager of Cardiovascular. Attendees interested in scheduling a meeting with management during the conference may register through the HRS 2024 meeting portal here or contact ir@elutia.com.

The CanGaroo BioEnvelope comprises an acellular biologic matrix that promotes a biologic healing response at the interface between the CIED and the patient. This enhances patient outcomes by minimizing inflammation and promoting the stimulation of healthy, vascularized tissue. Designed for use in patients with pacemakers and internal defibrillators, CanGaroo is clinically proven to reduce post-surgical device implantation complications.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes biologic products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

