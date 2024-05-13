X4 Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference
BOSTON, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system, today announced that management will be participating in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference, taking place on May 20th, 2024, at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York City.
Date: Monday, May 20, 2024
Time: 2:00 PM ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast Link
About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 is delivering progress for patients by developing and commercializing innovative therapies for those with rare diseases of the immune system and significant unmet needs. Leveraging our expertise in CXCR4 and immune system biology, we have successfully developed mavorixafor, which has received U.S. approval as XOLREMDI™ (mavorixafor) capsules in its first indication. We are also evaluating the use of mavorixafor in additional potential indications. X4 corporate headquarters are in Boston, Massachusetts and our research center of excellence is in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit our website at www.x4pharma.com.
Company Contact:
José Juves
Head of Corporate & Patient Affairs
jose.juves@x4pharma.com
Investor Contact:
Daniel Ferry
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576