Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,178 in the last 365 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

BOSTON, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system, today announced that management will be participating in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference, taking place on May 20th, 2024, at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York City.

H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference
Date: Monday, May 20, 2024
Time: 2:00 PM ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast Link

About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 is delivering progress for patients by developing and commercializing innovative therapies for those with rare diseases of the immune system and significant unmet needs. Leveraging our expertise in CXCR4 and immune system biology, we have successfully developed mavorixafor, which has received U.S. approval as XOLREMDI™ (mavorixafor) capsules in its first indication. We are also evaluating the use of mavorixafor in additional potential indications. X4 corporate headquarters are in Boston, Massachusetts and our research center of excellence is in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit our website at www.x4pharma.com.

Company Contact:
José Juves
Head of Corporate & Patient Affairs
jose.juves@x4pharma.com

Investor Contact:
Daniel Ferry
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576


Primary Logo

You just read:

X4 Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more