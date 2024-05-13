Company Name Change to NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCPK: BLIS) and Website to NAPCDefense.com among Business Updates

NAPC Defense has also set visit to Saudi Arabia for presentation of The Corner Shot Weapons System and other NAPC New Arms Technologies

LARGO, Fla., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (formerly known as Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.), trading as (OTCPK: BLIS), announces that it has completed the change of name with the State of Nevada and registration with the State of Florida, as well as a new website at www.NAPCDefense.com. It is also finalizing its application with FINRA to effect all additional merger terms announced in the March 27, 2024 press release. NAPC Defense, Inc. owns defense and construction contracting firm Native American Price Constructors, LLC.



More importantly, NAPC is pleased to update its intended large purchase order from a Saudi Arabian company. Field demonstrations for The Corner Shot Weapons Systems will occur in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia before government, military and other officials during a visit set for the first two weeks of July 2024.

While NAPC maintains a government contracting business, its business includes The Corner Shot Weapons Systems, which is licensed for the United States and the Middle East, as well as brokering of large caliber artillery, mortar, rocket, and smaller caliber munitions sales through allied countries, as approved by the U.S. State Department.

The Saudi Arabia meetings will be for assessment and introduction of the continued contract goal of providing the Corner Shot technology to Saudi Arabia, under a U.S. approved and licensed export of the tactical arms technology. NAPC is a joint venture partner in Saudi Arabia, in the joint venture of NAPC-KSA which is co-owned by NAPC, Kingswood Holding LLC., and AL-SAQR AL–HARR Limited Company. NAPC already has a signed and stamped LOI from a leading Saudi Arabian provider of supply and manufacturing to the Ministry of Defense (MOD).

NAPC management is also in discussion with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide additional services such as Military Fuzing, and Artillery systems in country, pending expected U.S. State Department approval. NAPC expects significant discussions to expand during the official visit in this arena.

In expanding its arms related business, NAPC is also developing a rifle and suppressor line for domestic government and international sales. NAPC expects to release more information on these product lines in the short term as prototypes are being completed for testing.

NAPC will also be participating in a number of law enforcement conventions to display The Corner Shot and other product lines. Such conventions and shows include Florida Police Chiefs Assoc. 72nd Annual Summer Training Conference & Exposition in Pointe Vedra Beach, FL – June 7th – 12th 2024 (Booth #139) and 38th Annual NJ Police Security Expo. in Atlantic City, NJ – June 24th – 26th (Booth #1037).

Finally, NAPC Defense is active in brokering of munitions and military hardware already produced and in inventory at various locations worldwide. NAPC is currently brokering a number of different munitions and military hardware items that are of interest to Allied and NATO forces for the Ukraine and the Middle East, which also require U.S. State Department approval. Any successful transaction would add significantly to NAPC revenues and profits. The inventory of these items, if sold at currently offered fair value, totals over (U.S.) $2.5 billion.

NAPC will update the status of its corporate actions, weapons development, and shows in future releases.

About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. (https://www.napcdefense.com/) is an armament sales and production company, fully licensed in the United States, with exclusive rights to produce and sell Corner Shot USA weapons systems, in addition to brokering arms and munitions throughout the world all with US State Department approval. Additional smaller weapons platforms and related products are in development.

