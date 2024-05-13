Oncocyte to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics company, announced today that the company will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, after U.S. market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and highlights.



Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing toll free (800) 715-9871 for both domestic and international callers. Once dialed in, ask to be joined to the Oncocyte Corporation call.

The live webcast of the call may be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.oncocyte.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 4153469

Webcast

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/796340413

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft™ is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, GraftAssure™ is a research use only blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, and the pipeline test DetermaCNI™ is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information, visit https://oncocyte.com/

VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

