Compression Stockings Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Compression Stockings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Compression Stockings Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the compression stockings market size is predicted to reach $2.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.
The growth in the compression stockings market is due to the increasing prevalence of deep vein thrombosis. North America region is expected to hold the largest compression stockings market share. Major players in the compression stockings market include Medtronic, Creswell Sock Mills, Enovis Corporation, DJO LLC , FIGS Inc., BSN Medical, Spanx LLC, SIGVARIS, Bauerfeind AG, Away.
Compression Stockings Market Segments
•By Type: Compression Socks, Compression Hosiery
•By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online
•By Application: Adult men, Adult women, Aged Man, Aged Woman
•By Geography: The global compression stockings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Compression stockings are specialized garments designed to enhance blood circulation to the legs and ankles. They alleviate symptoms of venous disorders such as varicose veins, spider veins, and edema (swelling). They are frequently recommended for individuals who spend prolonged periods sitting or standing, such as travelers, office workers, and athletes, to prevent blood from pooling in the legs and to reduce the risk of blood clots.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Compression Stockings Market Characteristics
3. Compression Stockings Market Trends And Strategies
4. Compression Stockings Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Compression Stockings Market Size And Growth
……
27. Compression Stockings Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Compression Stockings Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
