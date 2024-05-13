Unveiling the Enchantment of Karnataka: Tourism Department Captures Hearts at ATM Dubai 2024
Mr. Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai, unveils Karnataka Pavilion in a momentous inauguration
Vibrant Showcase, Strategic Partnerships Pave the Way for Welcoming Visitors from the Middle EastBENGALURU , KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Department of Tourism, Karnataka, recently concluded its highly successful participation at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2024, held from 6 to 9 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Serving as a prominent platform, the event spotlighted Karnataka's rich tapestry of tourism offerings to a global audience, with a focused effort on engaging travelers from the Middle East region.
The inauguration of the Karnataka Tourism stall was graced by Mr. Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai, alongside Mr. Gyan Bhushan, Senior Economic Advisor, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, Mr. Janardhan H P, Joint Director, Department of Tourism, Karnataka, and key stakeholders including Orchid Travel & Tours, Mookanana Resorts, Mysore International Travels, Holiday Monk, Tamara Leisure Experiences, The Silver Sky Hotel & Resorts, The Windflower Resorts & Spa, Gamyam Beach Resort & Wellness, Trivik Hotel & Resorts, Rashi Eco Tourism, and Big Travels. The Karnataka Tourism pavilion was also visited by His Excellency, Mr. Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE.
The Karnataka Tourism booth at ATM Dubai emerged as a dynamic hub, bustling with activity and engagement. Stakeholders proactively interacted with travel trade professionals, tour operators, and media representatives, forging invaluable connections and exploring collaborative opportunities. These initiatives aim to bolster tourism influx from the Middle East and curate tailor-made itineraries catering to diverse preferences.
Interactive sessions by individual stakeholders showcased Karnataka's myriad offerings, spanning from majestic palaces and tranquil beaches to sprawling coffee plantations, captivating wildlife sanctuaries, and vibrant cultural experiences. Stakeholders actively participated in networking activities, solidifying relationships with key industry players in the Middle East.
Karnataka Tourism's robust participation at ATM Dubai 2024 signifies a significant stride towards positioning Karnataka as a premier tourist destination for Middle Eastern travelers. The event facilitated crucial connections and laid a strong groundwork for future collaborations.
The Department of Tourism, Karnataka remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting the state's diverse tourism offerings and elevating the visitor experience. Through strategic partnerships and innovative marketing endeavors, the department endeavors to attract a wider spectrum of international travelers.
Sanjay V Shetye
Vinsan Graphics
+91 98238 77416
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Script your Adventure at Karnataka I Karnataka Tourism I Karnataka World