Digital Health Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Digital Health Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Digital Health Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital health market size is predicted to reach $560.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%.
The growth in the digital health market is due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and hypertension. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital health market share. Major players in the digital health market include Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
Digital Health Market Segments
• By Technology: Mobile Health (Mhealth), Health Information Technology, Telehealth And Telemedicine, Health Analytics, Other Technologies
• By Application: Cardiology, Diabetes, Neurology, Sleep Apnea, Oncology, Other Applications
• By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global digital health market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Digital health refers to the use of information technology/electronic communication tools, services, and procedures to provide healthcare services or to promote improved healthcare. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included. Digital health provides digital health services for the smooth functioning of healthcare-related services.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Digital Health Market Characteristics
3. Digital Health Market Trends And Strategies
4. Digital Health Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Digital Health Market Size And Growth
……
27. Digital Health Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Digital Health Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
