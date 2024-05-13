Romano Prodi: Nova Gorica and Gorizia as symbols of European unity

SLOVENIA, May 13 - Romano Prodi (1939) is an Italian politician, a former two-time Prime Minister of Italy, and the former President of the European Commission from 1999 to 2004 – precisely during Slovenia's negotiations for EU accession. During his tenure at the helm of the European Commission, the European Union was actively preparing for its largest expansion in history and the adoption of a new European Constitution.

Prodi encouraged integration among member states and strengthened the EU's role in international affairs. Some significant agreements were reached during his presidency, such as the adoption of the euro as the official currency in the euro area countries. He also worked to improve the European Union's economic competitiveness and promoted social cohesion among its members.

Like any politician, Prodi faced criticism and controversies, but his tenure left a significant mark on the further development of European integration.

This episode was recorded on May 9th in Nova Gorica in collaboration with the media company Delo.

You are invited to watch and listen.