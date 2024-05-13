Earn Passive Gold with ShadowGold: The DeFi RWA Token Backed by Physical Gold

The ShadowGold presale kicks off on May 15th at 11PM UTC and will be open for 72 hours.

New York, NY, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShadowFi is set to launch ShadowGold (SDG), the first DeFi token with a liquidity pool 50% backed by physical gold and 50% by MATIC. This unique composition offers investors stability in volatile markets and sets ShadowGold apart from other DeFi tokens. ShadowGold has already amassed a starting liquidity of approximately $250,000, demonstrating the project's established presence and investor confidence.

ShadowGold is new money for the real world, backed by real gold

ShadowGold holders earn passive gold rewards through PAXG reflections on each transaction. The token also grants access to exclusive equity investment opportunities, bridging traditional and decentralized finance.

ShadowFi is also developing ShadowPay, the final piece in its ambitious DeFi roadmap, enabling ShadowGold holders to privately spend their gold, making it both an investment vehicle and a practical medium of exchange.

Built on the secure, scalable Polygon network, ShadowGold has undergone rigorous auditing by Cyberscope to ensure the highest standards of security and integrity. ShadowFi maintains a strict commitment to user privacy, with no KYC checks, identity verification, or transaction monitoring.



The ShadowGold presale kicks off on May 15th at 11PM UTC and will be open for 72 hours. During this time, investors can purchase SDG tokens at reduced prices, beginning at $0.02 and progressively rising to $0.0275 across four stages. Following the presale, ShadowGold will be publicly launched on May 19th, with an initial price set at $0.0357 per token.

To participate in the presale or learn more, visit shadowfi.com .





About ShadowGold

The team behind ShadowGold (SDG) has a proven track record in DeFi since 2021, previously reaching a $45 million market cap and offering the first anonymous debit cards. Now, as ShadowGold, the innovation pivots into Real World Assets (RWA).



X (Twitter) | Telegram | Website | YouTube | Whitepaper





Disclaimer: This is a press release and does not contain any financial advice. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company mentioned. You are solely responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release. Cryptocurrency is volatile.





Rich van der Wilk press at shadowfi.com