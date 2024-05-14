Connected Cars Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Connected Cars Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The connected cars market size is predicted to reach $165.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Connected Cars Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the connected cars market size is predicted to reach $165.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%.

The growth in the connected cars market is due to an increase in efforts by governments to develop intelligent transportation systems. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest connected cars market share. Major players in the connected cars market include Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors, Daimler AG, BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Co Ltd.

Connected Cars Market Segments

• By Product Type: Embedded, Tethered, Integrated

• By Application: Navigation, Infotainment, Telematics, Combination

• By Services: Driver Assistance, Safety and Well-Being, Entertainment, Vehicle Management, Mobility Management, Other Services

• By Geography: The global connected cars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Connected cars are cars empowered with internet access and a local area network that helps to communicate with other vehicles. These cars have a wide range of sensors that transmit and receive signals from the manufacturers in conjunction with the services to enhance the consumer experience with the real-time interaction of the vehicles. These cars can be connected with smartphones or other mobile phones and allow the driver to mechanically monitor the performance of the car.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Connected Cars Market Characteristics

3. Connected Cars Market Trends And Strategies

4. Connected Cars Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Connected Cars Market Size And Growth

……

27. Connected Cars Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Connected Cars Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

