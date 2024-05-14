Data Catalog Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Data Catalog Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 14, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Data Catalog Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the data catalog market size is predicted to reach $2.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8%.

The growth in the data catalog market is due to increasing cybersecurity threats. North America region is expected to hold the largest data catalog market share. Major players in the data catalog market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Tableau Software LLC.

Data Catalog Market Segments

• By Component: Solutions, Services

• By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise

• By End-user Industry: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail And E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other End-user Industries

• By Geography: The global data catalog market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A data catalog refers to a centralized inventory of data assets within an organization, utilizing metadata to create an informative and searchable database of all available data resources and to help data professionals quickly find relevant data for analytical or business purposes, enabling efficient data discovery, understanding, and usage.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Data Catalog Market Characteristics

3. Data Catalog Market Trends And Strategies

4. Data Catalog Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Data Catalog Market Size And Growth

……

27. Data Catalog Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Data Catalog Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

