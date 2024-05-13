Euroclubs: YEAs in Armenia hold info sessions in Gyumri and Vayk on EU opportunities and media literacy

On 11 and 12 May, the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) organised media literacy events at Euroclubs in Gyumri and Vayk, as part of the Europe Day celebrations.

In Gyumri, more than 30 young people aged between 13 and 30, including students, youth activists, and media enthusiasts, took part in the event.

They joined an interactive info session about the educational and volunteering opportunities offered by the EU and the Erasmus+ programme in their region, and a meeting with Seda Arakelyan, an expert in the field of media literacy and disinformation. The YEAs also organised a quiz, the winners of which received prizes related to the EU and Young European Ambassadors.

“We had a very interactive workshop on media literacy with the help of Young European Ambassadors. I think that my digital behaviour will change now,” said one of the participants, Narine Sahakyan, 15.

Euroclub Vayk brought together 20 participants for a media literacy meeting, aiming to enhance their media literacy through interactive discussions and comic-making activities. Participants delved into topics such as media bias and critical thinking, while expressing themselves creatively through comics.

“It was so interesting to discover the world of comics and relate it to everyday media situations. Thank you YEAs!” said 17-year-old Lilit Sargsyan.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.