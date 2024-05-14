Digital Mobile Radio Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Digital Mobile Radio Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The digital mobile radio market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Mobile Radio Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital mobile radio market size is predicted to reach $11.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.

The growth in the digital mobile radio market is due to the growing focus on workplace safety and security. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital mobile radio market share. Major players in the digital mobile radio market include Raytheon Company, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Leonardo S.p.A, JVCKENWOOD Corporation.

Digital Mobile Radio Market Segments

• By Product Type: Hand Portable, In-Vehicle

• By Tier: Tier 1 (Unlicensed), Tier 2 (Conventional), Tier 3 (Trunked)

• By Frequency: 25 to 174 MHz, 200 to 512 MHz, More Than 700 MHz

• By Industry Vertical: Commercial, Defense And Public Safety, Mining, Oil And Gas, Transportation, Other Industry Verticals

• By Geography: The global digital mobile radio market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital mobile radio (DMR) is a digital communication device used across various professional sectors for voice and data transmission, offering superior voice quality, advanced features, and efficient spectrum utilization compared to analog systems. It employs digital modulation techniques for encoding signals, resulting in clearer audio and improved resistance to interference.

Read More On The Digital Mobile Radio Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-mobile-radio-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital Mobile Radio Market Characteristics

3. Digital Mobile Radio Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital Mobile Radio Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital Mobile Radio Market Size And Growth

……

27. Digital Mobile Radio Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Digital Mobile Radio Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

