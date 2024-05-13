Alaska Energy Metals Advances Core Asset Focus With Sale of Mexico Subsidiary and Shareholding

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSX-V: AEMC, OTCQB: AKEMF) (“AEMC” or the “Company”) today announced:



The sale of its shareholding in Felix Gold Ltd. (ASX: FXG) (“Felix Gold”), and The sale of its Mexico subsidiary, Recursos Millrock S. de R.L. de C.V. (“Recursos Millrock”).

As a result of these sales, AEMC added non-dilutive capital to its balance sheet.

“We have strategically re-built our asset portfolio to enhance our long-term sustainability and maintain focus on our Nikolai Nickel Project,” says Gregory Beischer, CEO of Alaska Energy Metals. “These sales allow us to realize value for these non-core assets. Alaska Energy Metals owns other gold property assets in Alaska that it may also consider selling.”

Felix Gold Shares

The Company sold the Felix Gold shares it received in 2022 as partial payment for its gold projects in the Fairbanks Gold District in Alaska. Proceeds from the sale amount to CAD$350,000 net of brokerage and currency exchange fees.

Mexico Subsidiary

The Company has completed the sale of its Mexico subsidiary, Recursos Millrock, to Grupo Minero Factor S.A. de C.V., a private company based in Chihuahua, Mexico. Consideration for the purchase was the grant of royalty interests in 12 mining concessions that were held by Recursos Millrock. Of particular note is the 0.5% royalty on the Higuerita concession, which comprises the El Batamote porphyry copper project. Grupo Factor must offer to return the concessions to the Company in the event they decide to abandon them. The royalties are summarized in the table below. The Company may consider the sale of these royalty interests in the future.

For additional information, visit: https://alaskaenergymetals.com/

ABOUT ALASKA ENERGY METALS

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC) is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic energy-related metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project, ‘Angliers-Belleterre,’ in western Quebec. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, carbon mitigation, and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

