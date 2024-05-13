HydroGraph to Host Investor Webinar, Attend Upcoming Conferences

Company Also to Extend Warrant Expiration Date a Full Year

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGCPF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a commercial manufacturer of pristine graphene, announced it will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at noon Eastern, 9 a.m. Pacific.



The webinar will be facilitated by Kjirstin Breure, President and Interim CEO, and Ranjith Divigalpitiya, Chief Science Officer, who will provide an update to shareholders, investors and analysts on HydroGraph’s recent application development milestones, operational achievements and plans for advancing its commercialization strategy. Interested participants can register for the live webcast HERE. A replay of the event will be available on the HydroGraph website on June 19, 2024.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce its participation the Advanced Materials Show, where attendees will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the discovery of graphene. The show will be hosted at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, U.K., from May 15 to 16, 2024. During this event, HydroGraph Chief Science Officer Ranjith Divigalpitiya will give a presentation titled, “HydroGraph and Graphene Markets.” This presentation will take place on May 15 at 3:30 p.m. local time in Theatre E, Hall 3A.

HydroGraph will also be exhibiting at the Advanced Materials show and can be located at booth #1714. For more information about this conference, please visit https://advancedmaterialsshow.com/ or the HydroGraph website at https://hydrograph.com/media/.

Warrant Extension

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce an amendment to the terms of 17,575,830 common share purchase warrants of the Company, previously issued pursuant to a private placement on Sept. 14, 2022, with an original expiry date of Sept. 14, 2024 (the “Warrants”). Effective as of May 13, 2024, the expiry date of the Warrants will be extended to Sept. 14, 2025. All other terms of the Warrants remain unchanged.

ABOUT HYDROGRAPH CLEAN POWER INC.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follows the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. We have leveraged our material performance, scalability and cost to build 10 metric tonnes of annual production capacity, with the ability to scale up production in just months using very low CAPEX, while engaged in numerous R&D projects and discussions with multiple potential partners and customers to supply our pristine graphene. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/.

For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon” “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: statements in respect of the Private Placement, the use of the net proceeds from the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to close the Private Placement, if at all, the gross proceeds of the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, if at all, and the terms and jurisdictions of the Private Placement; the statements in regards to existing and future products of the Company; the Company’s future personnel appointments; the Company’s plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS

HydroGraph Investor Relations Contact

Salisha Ilyas, Target IR

salisha@targetir.com

Kjirstin Breure, HydroGraph President and Interim CEO

kjirstin.breure@hydrograph.com

408.267.2556

Media Contact

Kristin Schaeffer

kristin@amfmediagroup.com