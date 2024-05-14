Customer Relationship Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Customer Relationship Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 14, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Customer Relationship Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the customer relationship management market size is predicted to reach $135.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%.

The growth in the customer relationship management market is due to the growing use of digital channels by customers. North America region is expected to hold the largest customer relationship management market share. Major players in the customer relationship management market include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Salesforce Inc.

Customer Relationship Management Market Segments

• By Component: Software, Services

• By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprise

• By Application: Marketing And Sales Automation, Customer Management, Lead Generation And Customer Retention, Customer Support And Contact Centre, CRM Analytics, Social Media Management

• By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Government, Transportation And Logistics, Other Vertical

• By Geography: The global customer relationship management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Customer relationship management (CRM) is a strategic approach organization employ to manage and analyze interactions with current and potential customers. It organizes, automates, and synchronizes sales, marketing, customer service, and technical support processes by enhancing customer satisfaction, streamlining business operations, and fostering long-term customer loyalty and retention.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Customer Relationship Management Market Characteristics

3. Customer Relationship Management Market Trends And Strategies

4. Customer Relationship Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Customer Relationship Management Market Size And Growth

……

27. Customer Relationship Management Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Customer Relationship Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

