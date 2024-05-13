Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update and Q1 Earnings Call

Saskatoon, SK., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announced today that it will host a shareholder update call on May 14, 2024, at 2:30 PDT / 5:30 p.m. EDT.



Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell will facilitate the shareholder update call and review the Company’s milestones. CFO Paul Sun will review the Company’s financial results for Q1 2024, which are planned to be filed after the market on May 14, 2024. Draganfly Lead Director Scott Larson will facilitate pre-submitted questions and answers.

Registration for the call can be done here .

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions. Investors are asked to submit their questions to investor.relations@draganfly.com .

