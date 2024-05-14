DevSecOps Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

DevSecOps Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The DevSecOps market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $19.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “DevSecOps Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the devsecops market size is predicted to reach $19.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%.

The growth in the devsecops market is due to the rise in cybercrime. North America region is expected to hold the largest devsecops market share. Major players in the devsecops market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Accenture Plc, International Business Machines Corporation.

DevSecOps Market Segments

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

• By Applications: BFSI, IT And Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global devsecops market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

DevSecOps is a methodology that integrates security practices into DevOps processes, aiming to ensure that security is prioritized throughout the software development lifecycle. It emphasizes building security into the development process from the start, rather than treating it as an isolated step at the end of development cycles.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. DevSecOps Market Characteristics

3. DevSecOps Market Trends And Strategies

4. DevSecOps Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. DevSecOps Market Size And Growth

……

27. DevSecOps Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. DevSecOps Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

