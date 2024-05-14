Cryotherapy Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Cryotherapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Cryotherapy Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cryotherapy market size is predicted to reach $12.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.
The growth in the cryotherapy market is due to the increasing number of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures. North America region is expected to hold the largest cryotherapy market share. Major players in the cryotherapy market include Medtronic Plc, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, CooperSurgical Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Quantum Cryogenics.
Cryotherapy Market Segments
• By Therapy Type: Cryosurgery, Icepack Therapy, Chamber Therapy
• By Device: Cryosurgery Device, Localized Cryotherapy Device, Cryochambers And Cryosaunas, Cryogun
• By Application: Surgical Applications, Oncology, Dermatology, Cardiology
• By End-user: Hospitals And Specialty Clinics, Cryotherapy Centers, Spas And Fitness Centers
• By Geography: The global cryotherapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Cryotherapy is a therapeutic technique that involves exposing the body or specific body parts to extremely low temperatures for a brief period of time. It is commonly used to alleviate pain, reduce swelling, accelerate healing, improve recovery after exercise or injury, and enhance athletic performance.
