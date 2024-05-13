Etech Global Services Named BPO of the Year Finalist at 2024 CCW Excellence Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech Global Services today proudly announces that it has been named as a finalist in the BPO of the year category at this year’s CCW Excellence Awards. The awards aim to elevate the standards of the contact center industry by recognizing the most innovative companies and top performing executives for their outstanding contributions, innovative ideas, creativity, and excellence in all aspects of contact center operations.
“Etech's nomination for BPO of the Year at the CCW Excellence Awards is a testament to our team's dedication. Their hard work and passion create exceptional experiences for our clients and their customers." said Matt Rocco, President & CEO of Etech Global Services. "
"The 2024 Awards program highlights narratives of resilience, perseverance, and unwavering operational continuity within the profession. Each finalist has shown a relentless pursuit of excellence that showcases the very best” shared Mario Matulich, President of Customer Management Practice.
The winners will be announced on June 4, 2024 at the CCW Excellence Awards Gala hosted at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas, the leading event series committed to catering to professionals within the customer contact industry. The global flagship event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of customer contact.
Etech’s Can’t Miss Talk at CCW Vegas
The workshop titled "How Voice of Customer Analytics Transforms Contact Centers" scheduled for June 4, 2024 at 9:00 AM offers an in-depth exploration of the transformative power of fully automated Voice of Customer (VoC) analytics in the contact center landscape. Attendees will gain insights into Etech's innovative QEval solution, a next-generation automated analytics platform that can decode customer sentiments, preferences, and pain points from conversations, providing a holistic view of the customer journey.
Key highlights:
• Decoding the Voice of the Customer from 100% of interactions
• Uncovering hidden insights into customer behaviors, sentiments, and pain points
• Optimizing customer journeys through data-driven process improvements
• Enhancing agent performance with targeted coaching and training insights
Register for the workshop now to secure a 20% discount code and enter for a chance to win an iPad Pro! Register Now
About Etech Global Services
Etech Global Services is a leading outsourced BPO and customer engagement solution provider, entrusted by renowned brands to nurture and grow their most valuable asset – their customers. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, Etech seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technologies, data-driven insights, and a human-centric approach to deliver transformative customer experiences across voice, digital, and emerging channels.
Etech's comprehensive suite of services, including its Etech Insights and Etech’s QEval, enables organizations to enhance customer journeys, drive revenue growth, ensure compliance, and gain a sustainable competitive advantage. By making a remarkable difference for its clients and their customers, Etech fuels success.
About Customer Contact Week
Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the premier event series in the customer care industry, attracting thousands of attendees worldwide. Founded in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW has become a hub for customer experience (CX) and contact center leaders. With a well-rounded program of conferences and expos, attendees participate in four days of learning, networking, and innovation. CCW brings together over 5,000 attendees, 245 solution providers, and over 250 expert speakers. The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from the best in the industry, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest trends and technologies. CCW is presented by the Customer Management Practice (CMP), a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, providing comprehensive research, marketing, and business development for organizations dedicated to serving the customer management sector. For more information, visit www.customercontactweek.com
About Customer Management Practice
Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit: www.customermanagementpractice.com
