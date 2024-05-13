The Atlas Network celebrates long-standing collaboration with Alibaba during visit to Hangzhou headquarters
Highlighting a milestone partnership and expansion into global markets with Alibaba.com
Becoming a verified supplier on Alibaba.com has been a dream come true.”HANGZHOU, CHINA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerim Kfuri, President and CEO of The Atlas Network, a bespoke supply chain solutions provider, recently visited Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China. This visit marks a significant milestone in the nearly two-year-long partnership between The Atlas Network and Alibaba.
— Kerim Kfuri, CEO, The Atlas Network
During his visit, Mr. Kfuri highlighted the shared history and parallel growth of both organizations. "Alibaba has been an essential part of our journey," he stated. "As we navigated the complexities of global supply chain management, Alibaba's platform has consistently been our go-to resource for research, development, and understanding supplier capabilities."
The Atlas Network boasts the status of the first U.S.-based verified supplier on Alibaba.com. This achievement is a testament to the enduring partnership and shared vision of both companies. "Becoming a verified supplier on Alibaba.com has been a dream come true," Mr. Kfuri remarked. "This platform has allowed us to reach millions of customers and hundreds of thousands of other suppliers globally."
Mr. Kfuri expressed his satisfaction with the Alibaba.com platform, noting the immediate and long-term benefits it offers. "In the short term, it has enhanced our supplier relationships significantly," he explained. "Long-term, it brings us daily trade requests from potential buyers worldwide—something that would be immensely challenging to achieve without Alibaba’s global reach."
He also encouraged other global businesses to consider joining Alibaba’s network of verified suppliers. "There’s no time like the present to be part of this expanding ecosystem," Mr. Kfuri advised.
Concluding his visit, Mr. Kfuri shared his personal experiences in Hangzhou, noting the technological advancements and warm hospitality he encountered. "Visiting Alibaba’s campus and experiencing the city’s culture firsthand has been incredibly rewarding," he said. "I urge anyone involved in global business to seize this opportunity."
The Atlas Network and Alibaba continue to set the standard for global supply chain solutions, proving that strategic partnerships can lead to significant advancements in technology and business.
About The Atlas Network
The Atlas Network is a pioneer in bespoke supply chain solutions, dedicated to helping businesses avoid costly errors and optimize their end-to-end processes. With a focus on small to midsize companies, The Atlas Network provides comprehensive support, enhancing their global trade capabilities and reach.
