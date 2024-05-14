Digital Twin Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Digital Twin Global Market Report 2024

The digital twin market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $62.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Twin Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital twin market size is predicted to reach $62.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.4%.

The growth in the digital twin market is due to the emergence of digitalization in manufacturing. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital twin market share. Major players in the digital twin market include SAP SE, IBM Corporation, ANSYS Inc., Microsoft Corporation, General Electric, Siemens AG, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systèmes.

Digital Twin Market Segments

• By Type: Product Digital Twin, Process Digital Twin, System Digital Twin

• By Technology: IoT, IIoT, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning, Extended Reality And Other Technology, Big Data Analytics, 5G

• By Application: Manufacturing, Energy and Power, Aerospace, Automotive, Transportation, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global digital twin market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The digital twin refers to a digital virtual representation of an object or system that spans its lifecycle, is updated from real-time data, and assists decision-making via simulation, machine learning, and reasoning. It will assist engineers and operators in understanding not only how items currently work, but also how they will perform in the future. This software or solution can create these predictions by analyzing data from linked sensors and combining it with information from other sources.

