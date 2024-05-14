Big Data and Analytics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Big Data and Analytics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The big data and analytics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $195.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Big Data and Analytics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the big data and analytics market size is predicted to reach $195.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.

The growth in the big data and analytics market is due to the growing investments in business intelligence, data analytics tools. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest big data and analytics market share. Major players in the big data and analytics market include Microsoft, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Salesforce, SAS Institute Inc., Amazon Web Services, Qlik, Cisco Systems.

Big Data and Analytics Market Segments

• By Analytics Tools: Dashboard and Data Visualization, Self-Service Tools, Data Mining and Warehousing, Reporting, Other Analytics Tools

• By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Application: Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, Spatial Analytics, Workforce Analytics, Risk and Credit Analytics, Transportation Analytics, Other Applications

• By End Use Industry: BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Utility, Other End-Use Industries

• By Geography: The global big data and analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Big data and analytics is the use of certain advanced analytics techniques on big data or very large datasets to generate business insights. It begins with data collection with predefined templates and forms, followed by data maintenance, data processing, and data analysis.

