The WCO conducted a national workshop on Post Clearance Audit for the Mauritius Revenue Authority

The World Customs Organization (WCO) conducted a national workshop on Post Clearance Audit (PCA) for the Mauritius Revenue Authority (MRA) from 23 to 26 April 2024 in Port Louis, Mauritius, with the support of the Customs Cooperation Fund of Japan (CCF/Japan). The national workshop was officially opened by Mr. Vivekanand Ramburun, Director of the Customs Department, who expressed gratitude to the WCO and Japan for their support in organizing this workshop.

During the workshop, three experts not only conducted case studies and role-plays but also allocated time for sharing individual expertise in targeting and analysis. Furthermore, they engaged in discussions based on specific cases from the PCA team in MRA. The MRA, which already operating PCA in accordance with WCO standards, experienced enthusiastic participation from attendees eager to seek new insights and advancements. This activity not only contributed to further development within the PCA team but also led to the recognition of new challenges ahead.