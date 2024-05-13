Safety evaluation of a food enzyme containing bacillolysin and subtilisin activities from the non‐genetically modified Bacillus amyloliquefaciens strain AR‐383

The food enzyme with two declared activities, bacillolysin (EC 3.4.24.28) and subtilisin (EC 3.4.21.62), is produced with the non‐genetically modified Bacillus amyloliquefaciens strain AR‐383 by AB Enzymes GmbH. The food enzyme is intended to be used in nine food manufacturing processes. Since residual amounts of total organic solids (TOS) are removed in the production of distilled alcohol, dietary exposure was calculated only for the remaining eight food manufacturing processes. Exposure was estimated to be up to 1.958 mg TOS/kg body weight per day in European populations. As the production strain qualifies for the qualified presumption of safety approach to safety assessment and no issues of concern arising from the production process of the food enzyme were identified, the Panel considered that no toxicological studies other than the assessment of allergenicity were necessary. A search for the similarity of the amino acid sequence of the food enzyme to known allergens was made, and 30 matches were found, including one food allergen (melon). The Panel considered that, under the intended conditions of use, the risk of allergic reactions by dietary exposure to this food enzyme cannot be excluded, but for individuals sensitised to melon, this would not exceed the risk of consuming melon. Based on the data provided, the Panel concluded that this food enzyme does not give rise to safety concerns under the intended conditions of use.