Compression Sleeves Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The compression sleeves market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 14, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Compression Sleeves Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the compression sleeves market size is predicted to reach $1.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

The growth in the compression sleeves market is due to the increased prevalence of deep vein thrombosis. North America region is expected to hold the largest compression sleeves market share. Major players in the compression sleeves market include Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Medi USA, Zensah, 2XU Pty. Ltd., Mueller Sports Medicine, Vive Health, Sigvaris Group, CEP Compression.

Compression Sleeves Market Segments
• By Product: Arm Compression Sleeves, Bandages, Leg Compression Sleeves, Other Products
• By Technique: Static, Dynamic
• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales, Hypermarkets
• By Application: Varicose Veins, Wound Care, Burns, Oncology, Oher Applications
• By Geography: The global compression sleeves market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Compression sleeves are garments made of stretchy and elastic materials worn on various body parts to provide graduated compression. These sleeves are designed to exert pressure on the limbs or joints, promoting better circulation, reducing swelling, and supporting muscles and joints during physical activity.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Compression Sleeves Market Characteristics
3. Compression Sleeves Market Trends And Strategies
4. Compression Sleeves Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Compression Sleeves Market Size And Growth
……
27. Compression Sleeves Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Compression Sleeves Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research.

