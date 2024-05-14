Carbon Footprint Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the carbon footprint management market size is predicted to reach $12.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The growth in the carbon footprint management market is due to the introduction of various carbon emission policies by governments in carbon footprint management. North America region is expected to hold the largest carbon footprint management market share. Major players in the carbon footprint management market include IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Engie SA, SAP SE, Simble Solutions Ltd., Enablon, Schneider Electric SE, GreenStep Solutions Inc.

Carbon Footprint Management Market Segments

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Vertical: Manufacturing, IT And Telecom, Residential And Commercial Buildings, Transportation And Logistics, Energy And Utilities, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global carbon footprint management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A carbon footprint management system is a technological solution for measuring the impact of human activity on the environment expressed as a carbon dioxide equivalent. This tool allows organizations to identify opportunities for reducing material, water, waste, and energy use, thus reducing the carbon footprint of the company.

