Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024

The antisense & RNAi therapeutics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the antisense & rnai therapeutics market size is predicted to reach $2.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.

The growth in the antisense & rnai therapeutics market is due to the rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest antisense & rnai therapeutics market share. Major players in the antisense & rnai therapeutics market include Biogen Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Moderna Inc., Sanofi S.A.,.

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Segments

• By Technology: RNA Interference, Antisense RNA

• By Route of Administration: Intravenous Injections, Intra-dermal Injections, Other Delivery Methods

• By Indication: Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Respiratory Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Other Indications

• By Geography: The global antisense & rnai therapeutics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Antisense therapy refers to the selective, sequence-specific suppression of gene expression by single-stranded DNA oligonucleotides. Contrarily, RNA interference (RNAi) is activated by double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) and results in the sequence-specific mRNA degradation of single-stranded target RNAs.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Characteristics

3. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

