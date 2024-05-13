EXPANDING MENTAL HEALTH AND SUICIDE PREVENTION SERVICES IN SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Release date: 11/05/24

More than $26 million will boost essential mental health and suicide prevention support services in South Australia over the next three years.

The Australian Government and the South Australian Government have signed an expanded bilateral schedule on mental health and suicide prevention, bringing the total Commonwealth funding to $92.1 million over five years to deliver improved mental health and suicide prevention initiatives in SA.

This includes $12.3 million to establish a Head to Health Kids Hub which will provide mental health and wellbeing support to children under the age of 12 across the state.

Many children and families face barriers in accessing treatment, support and navigating the mental health service system generally. This investment will help reduce the burden.

In addition, $13.8 million will be provided for suicide prevention services, including:

$9.2 million for critical aftercare services following suicidal crisis or attempt $2.5 million towards bereavement support for families and communities after a suicide has occurred, and $2.1 million to trial a new model of care to prevent suicidal behaviour.

In 2020-2022, nearly 43 per cent of Australians aged 16-85 years old had experienced a mental disorder in their lifetime and one in six had experienced suicidal thoughts or behaviours.

More than one third of Australians reported having been close to someone who had taken or attempted to take their own life.

This agreement addresses gaps identified in mental health and suicide prevention services and delivers on the Australian Government’s 2022 election commitment.

In addition, a further commitment to improve perinatal mental health screening has been agreed to by both governments.

Attributable to Minister Mark Butler:

“The Albanese Government is committed to mental health and suicide prevention reform to ensure our system meets the needs of those who use it.

“The additional funding of more than $26 million addresses gaps in the system and will help South Australians get the services and support they need where and when they need it.

“Our Government is investing in mental health services and suicide support so all Australians, no matter where they live, can access quality and affordable mental health care.”

Attributable to Assistant Minister Emma McBride:

“It’s vital that all Australians have access to the information, advice, support, and care they need.

“Today’s updated bilateral schedule with South Australia will strengthen and boost available support and care.

“Importantly, these services are being co-designed with communities to meet local needs and gaps in the service.”

Attributable to South Australian Minister for Health and Wellbeing, Chris Picton:

“When we came to government, we knew how important it was to re-negotiate this agreement with the Commonwealth Government.

“This additional $26 million will make a real difference to the South Australian community for people who are struggling with their mental health.

“This starts with kids, teenagers and their families, who will now have a dedicated hub where they can get help when they need it.

“We’ve also made a substantial investment in suicide care as we know losing a loved one to suicide is a family’s worst nightmare.

“On top of our partnership with the Federal Government, we are already building and opening 130 new mental health beds across seven major public hospitals and expanding community services.”