Drive with mum in mind on busy Mother’s Day

Release date: 12/05/24

Drivers are being reminded to take extra care this Sunday and get their mums to and from their destination safely on one of the busiest traffic days of the year.

More families will hit the road in the early afternoon to celebrate Mother’s Day than on any other afternoon over the same period, as relatives and friends gather to honour the special women in their lives.

Data shows that Mother’s Day traffic typically peaks just before midday and then increases again at 2pm – when the road network is twice as busy compared to Christmas Day at the same time.

Across the day – from around 8.30am to 6pm – Mother’s Day traffic will be about 15 per cent higher than a regular Sunday. Roads will also be busier than traditionally high-traffic special event days, including Father’s Day and Good Friday.

Sunday’s evening peak will be around 5pm as people head home or out to dinner, with 25 per cent more traffic on the road at this time compared with Christmas night.

Motorists are asked to be patient, slow down, drive safely, and stay attentive as they move from brunch to lunch and other events throughout the day.

The Mother’s Day message coincides with the end of National Road Safety Week, which emphasises ‘drive so others survive’ and for drivers to play their role year-round to protect vulnerable users like pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

Attributable to Dan Cregan

The high volume of traffic on Mother’s Day’s shows us just how much we love our mums and want to honour the special women in our lives.

Whether it’s moving from brunch to lunch or other celebrations, it’s clear our roads will be consistently busy across the day which brings with it added risk.

Allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions and take care behind the wheel to ensure your mum gets to family events – and back home again – safely.