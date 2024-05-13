LOT FOURTEEN HERALDS NEW DEFENCE TECHNOLOGY ACADEMY

Release date: 13/05/24

The Albanese Government alongside the Malinauskas Government will jointly invest $60 million towards the Australian Defence Technologies Academy to be developed at Lot Fourteen, driving sovereign research and development of defence capabilities in South Australia.

From 2026, Lot Fourteen will be home to a state-of-the-art facility which will provide digital training, education and research capabilities critical to the defence industry, while aligning with other sectors including space and cyber.

The Academy will be operated by the new Adelaide University, with a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Government of South Australia, University of Adelaide and University of South Australia.

The Academy aims to strengthen South Australia’s skills and talent pool while providing a unique place where research supported environments benefit from deep industry expertise.

It will leverage collaboration across industry and academia, while positioning the new Adelaide University as a significant institution for defence and national security.

Funded through the Adelaide City Deal, this is an equal and joint investment by the Australian and South Australian Governments, providing $30 million each towards this project.

Attributable to Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King:

“The Australian Defence Technologies Academy will not only benefit South Australia, but all of Australia, by enhancing the supply of knowledge and human capital central to strengthen our sovereign capabilities and interests as a nation.

“The Academy will create a global hub for the defence industry and position Lot Fourteen as a world-class innovation hub.”

Attributable to Minister for Defence Industry, Pat Conroy:

“The Albanese Government is investing in sovereign defence research and development, and no better a place to do that at Lot Fourteen in Adelaide.

“As a leading innovation district dedicated to solving complex global challenges, Lot Fourteen will join the growing cohort of sovereign research which is contributing to advanced Australian defence technology and capabilities.

Attributable to South Australian Premier, Peter Malinauskas:

“My government is not hesitating in rapidly skilling-up the next generation to deliver the most complex machines that have been built in human history.

“We are investing in training, education and upskilling South Australians to establish a future-ready workforce.

“The Academy aims to strengthen South Australia’s skills and talent pool while providing a unique place where research-supported environments benefit from deep industry expertise.”

Attributable to Minister for Defence and Space Industries Stephen Mullighan:

“The defence programs in South Australia are worth tens of billions of dollars and many thousands of jobs to the state’s economy over the coming decades.

“We are committed to supporting the development of these vital industries for the state which will provide this and future generations of South Australians with highly skilled, well paid work.”

Attributable to Professor Peter Høj AC and Professor David Lloyd, co-Vice-Chancellors of Adelaide University:

“The Advanced Defence Technologies Training Academy at Lot Fourteen signals the role of the new Adelaide University as a national leader for defence and national security research and education.

“South Australia’s role as a trusted partner in a dynamic world is underpinned by a commitment to research in partnership with industry, ensuring that students at all levels experience the latest thinking and technology innovations in a way sets them up for future success.

“The Advanced Defence Technologies Training Academy will be unique in Australia. It will offer new fit-for-purpose premises which universities do not currently have access to, including sophisticated secure zones.”