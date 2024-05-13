Construction Company to Build Business from Tonsley

Release date: 13/05/24

Important State Government projects will soon be built at the Tonsley Innovation District, which has been selected as the new headquarters for innovative modular construction company, Fusco Constructions.

The South Australian company will build a new 4000m2 undercover manufacturing facility that will upscale its modular construction capabilities and cater for the large trucks required to transport the finished product.

Fusco Constructions started in the 1960s as a plumbing business. Over time the company has become a specialist fabrication and construction company, employing 35 people.

The new Tonsley headquarters will consolidate Fusco’s operations into one central hub, combining the offices in southern Adelaide and the manufacturing facility at Burton in the city’s north.

Fusco Constructions has been trusted to deliver a number of important Government facilities in key regional areas.

The company recently delivered the Pukatja Youth Centre and Community Pool complex on the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands in north-west South Australia and is currently building three transportable police stations for SAPOL on the Indulkana, Pipalyatjara and Kaltjiti Aboriginal communities also on the APY Lands.

The company has also recently been awarded several Department for Education modular projects at the Elliston Area School, Berri Regional Secondary College and Edwardstown Primary School.

The new headquarters will be located south of the Main Assembly Building along MAB Circuit at Tonsley. Fusco aims to start work on its new facilities in the second half of 2024, with construction expected to take approximately 18 months to complete.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Companies like Fusco Constructions are helping demonstrate that modular construction is an evolving speciality that can deliver real benefits, and I welcome their decision to join the innovation community at the Tonsley Innovation District.

Demand for skills and knowledge in the construction industry continues to increase, and we need the sector to continue to develop new approaches to support development across the state.

Attributable to John Fusco, Owner of Fusco Constructions

The exciting thing about moving to Tonsley is that we’re going to be working alongside innovative companies who are already seeing the benefits of modular construction.

We believe the learnings we can gain from our neighbours – particularly in terms of the role robotics might play in the future of construction – are going to be really valuable.

Being close to the TAFE is also going to be fantastic. We do our own civil and plumbing works, and we have apprentices who go to TAFE, so having that supply of training and job-ready skills on our doorstep will be great for our growth.

The old ‘hot box’ transportable is a thing of the past. We’re now able to deliver an architecturally designed, bespoke solution for our clients that is completely fit for purpose, is great to work in and doesn’t look or feel temporary in any way.