Hospitals Turn To Automation to Reduce Human Error and Address Labor Costs
Navia Robotics, a leader in the field of robotics, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking initiative in partnership with several hospitals across the country.DOWNEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navia Robotics, a leader in the field of robotics technology, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking initiative in partnership with several hospitals and medical care facilities across the country. This initiative sees the deployment of state-of-the-art service robots designed to support healthcare staff and mitigate the current labor shortages while also reducing human error in medical settings.
The healthcare industry has faced unprecedented challenges in recent years, with labor shortages being a significant hurdle. The deployment of our advanced robots aims to address these issues by performing routine tasks, thus allowing medical personnel to focus more on patient care and less on administrative duties.
Key Benefits of Robotics in Healthcare:
Supporting Staff: Robots such as Collibot will assist in various non-patient facing roles such as logistics, delivery of medical supplies, and cleaning. This support will alleviate the workload on existing staff, allowing them to dedicate more time and energy to direct patient care.
Reducing Human Error: By automating routine and repetitive tasks, robots minimize the risks associated with human error. They are programmed to perform tasks with precision, thereby enhancing the overall safety and quality of care.
Enhancing Patient Experience: Robots are readily available to reduce wait times for patients and can be programmed to set the right tone in conversation, consistently without deviation or human induced biases.
24/7 Availability: Unlike human counterparts, robots can work continuously without the need for breaks or shifts changes, ensuring constant support in the healthcare ecosystem.
Dr. Jay Brown, Senior VP at Boston Medical, one of the participating facilities, stated, “The integration of robots within our operations has not only helped bridge the gap caused by the shortage of healthcare workers but has also significantly improved our operational efficiencies. We are seeing tangible improvements in patient handling and reduced wait times.”
Peter Kim, CTO of Navia Robotics, remarked, “Our mission has always been to enhance human capabilities through technology. This partnership reflects our commitment to improving healthcare delivery by integrating hospital robots into the ecosystem, making healthcare facilities more resilient and responsive to the needs of the community.”
Navia Robotics is committed to continuing its research and development efforts to further refine these technologies, ensuring they meet the highest standards of safety and efficiency required in healthcare settings.
About Navia Robotics
Navia Robotics is a robotics development company that possesses vast expertise in both automation hardware and software. With a deep understanding of the inefficiencies prevalent in the hospitality and healthcare industries, both pre and during the COVID-19 pandemic, Navia Robotics collaborated closely with numerous businesses operating under diverse models and located in different geographical areas and serving a variety of industries. This allowed them to meticulously refine their service to support the market's needs.
For all inquiries and to join in on the automation that is expected to revolutionize the medical industry in the near future, please refer to the contact below to get in touch with Navia Robotics.
Annie Kim
Navia Robotics
+1 562-450-0100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok