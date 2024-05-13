Here’s a Crazy And Clever Marketing Idea: Clothes That Actually Fit

CANTON, Mass., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the largest integrated commerce specialty retailer of Big + Tall men’s clothing and shoes, announced today the launch of a multichannel marketing campaign, developed in collaboration with creative agency Barrett Hofherr and media agency Mediassociates.



The campaign, which starts today in a three-market test, further brings to life DXL’s “Wear What You WantSM” mission by highlighting DXL’s commitment to providing clothes that actually fit Big + Tall shoppers. The campaign communicates a straightforward and pragmatic message that resonates with the needs of Big + Tall customers.

“We are excited to launch this new campaign and introduce even more Big + Tall men to DXL and everything we have to offer – style, assortment, and most importantly, clothes that truly fit. Barrett Hofherr has shown a deep understanding of our customer and delivered a creative approach that genuinely resonates with the Big + Tall man, offering an honest and effective solution to his primary concern: achieving his perfect fit,” said Jim Reath, DXL's Chief Marketing Officer.

The new campaign leverages multiple media channels to demonstrate to Big + Tall shoppers that DXL offers clothes that actually fit the Big + Tall man, in the same styles and quality as other retailers. Starting in May and running through late June, the campaign will feature various ad formats, including 30-, 15-, and six-second spots as well as digital out-of-home placements. These ads will be broadcast across St. Louis, Boston, and Detroit, on both traditional broadcast TV and streaming platforms, including Hulu, Disney+, and YouTube, as well as streaming audio on Pandora and across the digital landscape.

“Our new campaign cuts straight to the heart of what our customers value most—simplicity, quality, and fit,” said Harvey Kanter, President and CEO of DXL. “In a world cluttered with options, we're delivering a clear, direct message that resonates with the practicality our Big + Tall customers appreciate. This is about making style accessible and straightforward for every Big + Tall man.”

About Destination XL Group, Inc.:

Destination XL Group, Inc . is the leading retailer of Men’s Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM , and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com .

About Barrett Hofherr

Barrett Hofherr, founded in 2012, is a full-service advertising agency - aka The Biggest Small Agency in the World™. They combine the experience of the big agencies with the efficiency, nimbleness, and scrappiness of a mid-sized shop. Clients hire them because their creative ideas create brand momentum. Client partners include eBay, Activision Blizzard, Chime, Lennar, Sutter Health and more. For information, visit www.barretthofherr.com

About Mediassociates

Mediassociates is an independent media planning, buying, and analytics agency that amplifies growth. Its Precision Branding approach guides brands in planning communication campaigns with a focus on predicting, measuring, and optimizing business outcomes. With the advertising landscape shifting almost daily, Mediassociates leads clients through the ongoing revolution in media and technology. Recent clients include University of Phoenix, Mount Sinai Health System, Citizen Watches, Fannie Mae, Ziply Fiber, Strava Fitness App, and Ariat. Mediassociates has been named one of Adweek's 2022 Fastest Growing Agencies and an AdAge Best Place to Work. For information, visit https://www.mediassociates.com/