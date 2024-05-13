Submit Release
IARC Governing Council meets in Lyon

13 May 2024

The Sixty-Sixth Session of the Governing Council of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) is taking place on 15–16 May 2024 in Lyon, France. This session of the Governing Council is chaired by Professor Norbert Ifrah of the National Cancer Institute (INCa), France.

The Governing Council directs the general policies of the Agency and includes representatives from the World Health Organization, as well as from the ministries of health, national cancer institutes, or similar government bodies involved in public health from each IARC Participating State. The Chairperson of the IARC Scientific Council is also attending the meeting as an Observer.

